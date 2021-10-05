What If...? Writer Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Season 2

"What If...?" has been Marvel's first foray into animation, amid their new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) lineup on Disney+. The series closes out a whirlwind Season 1 this week, following a cliffhanger that involves Ultron, the Infinity Stones, and the show's own narrator tumbling toward a state of multiverse madness.

Bryan Andrews, the show's director, spoke with Entertainment Weekly, saying, "I know people are starting to get a sensation that things are building to something. And they are. And craziness ensues."

The show was billed, as its title implies, around speculation as to how things might have turned out differently in the MCU if things hadn't followed the sacred timeline established by the Time Variance Authority, so fans are unsurprisingly speculating about the future of the show itself. Many have wondered whether the show is too niche, or whether MCU fans overall want an animated show when plenty of superhero animation already exists (including shows from Marvel itself).

However, Andrews is here to let us know that at least one thing we suspected is set in stone.