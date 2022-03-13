We Finally Know The Release Date For The Umbrella Academy Season 3
All the way back in February 2019, Netflix released the first season of "The Umbrella Academy" to positive reviews from both critics and audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes). Described by many as something akin to "X-Men with a twist," the series, which is based on a comic book series written by Gerard Way, tells the story of a dysfunctional superhero family (via Rolling Stone). Led by an ensemble cast of characters, the series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and Colm Feore (via IMDb).
After the series performed well in its inaugural season, Netflix renewed "The Umbrella Academy" for a second season in April 2019. Although the second chapter of the series did not premiere for more than a year after this announcement, the wait for Season 3 has been substantially longer. As of this writing, it has been nearly two years since we last checked in with the Hargreeves family.
In the Season 2 finale, the Hargreeves manage to successfully halt the apocalypse once more, but return to the present day, only to discover more than a few things out of place. If you've been in a continual state of anticipation since then, the latest announcement from Netflix is sure to please you.
The Sparrows will land on June 22
According to a 17-second video released by Netflix, the streamer will premiere the entire third season of "The Umbrella Academy" on Friday, June 22 (via YouTube). News of the upcoming release date was first made official at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival by "The Umbrella Academy" showrunner Steve Blackman (via TVLine). While falling well short of a full trailer, the short date announcement gives fans of the series their first look at the upcoming season, including a few shots of the various members of the Sparrow Academy.
We last heard details about the Sparrow Academy in January 2021 when Netflix revealed the names of the actors set to take on the new roles. Actors Cazzie David, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, and Jake Epstein will fill the ranks of the alternate group of heroes. Notably, "Euphoria" actor Javon "Wanna" Walton is set to portray a mystery character in the upcoming season (via Twitter). Of course, as "Umbrella Academy" fans will surely remember from the Season 2 finale, actor Justin H. Min will take on the familiar role of an alternate (and very much alive) Sparrow version of Ben Hargreeves. Additionally, all other surviving Hargreeves from Season 2 will return in their regular roles (via IMDb).
For those who want to catch up (or do a complete rewatch) before Season 3 is out, the first two seasons of "The Umbrella Academy" are available for streaming on Netflix.