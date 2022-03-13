We Finally Know The Release Date For The Umbrella Academy Season 3

All the way back in February 2019, Netflix released the first season of "The Umbrella Academy" to positive reviews from both critics and audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes). Described by many as something akin to "X-Men with a twist," the series, which is based on a comic book series written by Gerard Way, tells the story of a dysfunctional superhero family (via Rolling Stone). Led by an ensemble cast of characters, the series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and Colm Feore (via IMDb).

After the series performed well in its inaugural season, Netflix renewed "The Umbrella Academy" for a second season in April 2019. Although the second chapter of the series did not premiere for more than a year after this announcement, the wait for Season 3 has been substantially longer. As of this writing, it has been nearly two years since we last checked in with the Hargreeves family.

In the Season 2 finale, the Hargreeves manage to successfully halt the apocalypse once more, but return to the present day, only to discover more than a few things out of place. If you've been in a continual state of anticipation since then, the latest announcement from Netflix is sure to please you.