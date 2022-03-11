Sandra Oh And Rosalie Chiang Speak On Turning Red And Asian Representation In Hollywood - Exclusive Interview

This interview contains minor spoilers for "Turning Red."

A new Pixar film can only mean one thing — it's time to get ready to cry and call your parents to tell them how much they mean to you.

"Turning Red" is very much a Pixar film for how emotionally mature it is for a children's movie. It also breaks the mold in more ways than one. For starters, the protagonist is a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who's pretty sure she knows exactly what she wants to be in life. However, things take a turn when she discovers an old family tradition where the women turn into giant red pandas when they undergo extreme emotions.

It's a heartwarming film that's great for the whole family, no matter how old you are. Young kids and their parents alike have lessons they can learn from this movie, and it's all thanks to the exceptional voiceover performances from the two leads: Rosalie Chiang as Mei Lee and Sandra Oh as her mother, Ming Lee.

Looper had the chance to speak exclusively with the two actresses for them to talk about how they made the characters their own and what it means for a film like this to come out at this time.