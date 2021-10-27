Denis Villeneuve Confirms What We Suspected All Along About The Future Of Dune

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve talked about the future of the franchise beyond "Dune Part 2" and his hopes for what that might look like. "I always envisioned three movies," he said. "It's not that I want to do a franchise, but this is Dune, and Dune is a huge story. In order to honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. To follow Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice."

It's admirable that Villeneuve wants to see the main character's story all the way through to its natural end point, and it would certainly be a big achievement in finally bringing such a popular science fiction book series to the big screen successfully. It's also not the first time that the director has expressed interest in making "Dune Messiah," — he vocalized similar interests to CBC Radio Canada back in August.

Interestingly enough, he didn't completely shun the idea of going beyond "Dune Messiah" either, though he also refused to commit to such a venture. Could fans eventually see "Children of Dune" on the big screen as well? What about "God Emperor of Dune"? That latter story takes place thousands of years after the first trilogy, and unfolds largely inside the head of one character as he slowly transforms into a giant worm. Your move, Villeneuve.