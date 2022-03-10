Moon Knight Producer's Latest Comments Should Excite Fans Of The Comics

That welcome news was teased by "Moon Knight" executive producer Grant Curtis, who recently told USA Today, "It's a story about identity and finding one's true self." In the case of Steven Grant/Marc Spector, "true self" is obviously a complicated matter, and Curtis confirmed that his struggles will be at the heart of the "Moon Knight" narrative. He explained, "The journey that Marc Spector is on during our whole show is: Who am I? And how do I reconcile portions of my past, present and potential future that I don't necessarily agree with? Coming to terms with our baggage and learning to live with ourselves is what we all deal with on a day-to-day basis."

Per "Moon Knight" head writer and executive producer Jeremy Slater ("The Umbrella Academy"), the character's particular baggage, "makes him much more than just sort of a palette-swapped Batman clone." According to Slater's own comments to USA Today, the character's dissociative identity disorder issues often make him a complex mix of hero and pseudo villain. "A lot of superheroes are defined by their villains," Slater said, "[but] Moon Knight is his own greatest enemy in a lot of ways." Slater then confirmed the series will indeed take a very serious approach to the character's mental health struggles, claiming, "Whatever we're putting out there in the universe has to be ultimately good and uplifting and have a positive message about mental health."

"Moon Knight" is shaping up to be one of the more adventurous offerings the MCU has released to date. And for the whole of Marvel fandom, March 30 cannot get here soon enough.