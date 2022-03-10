We Finally Know If Ryan Bingham Will Return For Yellowstone Season 5

For the past four seasons, Grammy Award-winning singer Ryan Bingham has been doing his thing on Paramount's "Yellowstone," with his guitar-sporting ex-con Walker becoming a full-fledged secondary character on the Western family drama. As fans get ready for the release of Season 5, many are hoping and wondering if showrunner Taylor Sheridan will continue to let the country star appear in the popular series after initially only wanting him to come on to do some songs.

"I have watched all 4 seasons of Yellowstone in the last week. I was already a fan of [Ryan Bingham's] music, now I love your acting too," tweeted one viewer in January 2022. "Hope your role continues in Season 5."

According to Sheridan, Bingham's role on "Yellowstone" has lasted as long as it has because he's managed to take his early advice, which was simply to not "suck." Luckily for everyone involved, the New Mexico native has developed some pretty serious skills in the ranching and riding department. However, that can only get you so far in Hollywood nowadays. With Season 5 of "Yellowstone" expected to drop in the fall, it's time to start asking the question of whether Bingham will officially be brought back once again after repeatedly extending his time on the show.