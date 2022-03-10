The Dramatic Final Trailer For Better Call Saul Season 6 Is Very Revealing
When "Better Call Saul" Season 6 premieres next month, it will have been nearly two years to the day since fans got their last full episode of the "Breaking Bad" spin-off (via IMDb). Though fans knew at the time that Season 6 would likely be quite a while down the road, the series has also faced a number of unexpected hurdles along the way.
Like most series, production on "Better Call Saul" was slowed in 2020 as a result of pandemic-related delays (via Deadline). Of course, the most abrupt shock to production on the final season came in July 2021 when actor Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on the set (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though Odenkirk has since made a full recovery, the health scare forced him to take a substantial break before returning to the set in September (via Twitter).
According to People Magazine, Odenkirk and the rest of the "Better Call Saul" team wrapped filming on the Emmy Award-nominated series in February. Around this same time, AMC made two big announcements in regards to the future of the series. In addition to confirming that the sixth and final season would be split into two parts, AMC announced a season premiere date set in April (via Entertainment Weekly). With that date quickly approaching, AMC has now released the first full-length trailer for the final season.
Better Call Saul promises an action-packed final season
The official trailer for the sixth season of "Better Call Saul" presents an ominous tone throughout its nearly two-minute running time. While Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) asks Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman) (Bob Odenkirk) if he's ever felt like he's being followed before, viewers are presented with substantial proof that Kim's worries are with good reason. Quoting the Bible, Jimmy responds, "Well you know what they say... 'The wicked flee when no man pursueth'" (via BibleHub).
Shortly after the couple's conversation, we see the aftermath of a mass-casualty incident, likely the result of a massacre by Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) in the Season 5 finale. Of course, Lalo isn't the only person who has been hard at work in their chosen career path. We later see Jimmy encounter a number of interested clients who insist he must be "the guy." Though the newcomers appear friendly, one man later clarifies that he means "Salamanca's guy," surely a troubling prospect for anyone hoping to remain safe in this television universe.
Later quick cuts throughout the trailer appear to tease a variety of troubles for Jimmy and the "Better Call Saul" team, including: a team-up between Jimmy's former boss, Clifford Main (Ed Begley Jr.), and Jimmy's legal arch-nemesis, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian); a tense meeting between rival drug lords Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis); tons of action centered around Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks); and a surprising face at the very end.
The final season of "Better Call Saul" premieres on AMC and AMC+ on April 18 (via IMDb).