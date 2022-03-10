The Dramatic Final Trailer For Better Call Saul Season 6 Is Very Revealing

When "Better Call Saul" Season 6 premieres next month, it will have been nearly two years to the day since fans got their last full episode of the "Breaking Bad" spin-off (via IMDb). Though fans knew at the time that Season 6 would likely be quite a while down the road, the series has also faced a number of unexpected hurdles along the way.

Like most series, production on "Better Call Saul" was slowed in 2020 as a result of pandemic-related delays (via Deadline). Of course, the most abrupt shock to production on the final season came in July 2021 when actor Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on the set (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though Odenkirk has since made a full recovery, the health scare forced him to take a substantial break before returning to the set in September (via Twitter).

According to People Magazine, Odenkirk and the rest of the "Better Call Saul" team wrapped filming on the Emmy Award-nominated series in February. Around this same time, AMC made two big announcements in regards to the future of the series. In addition to confirming that the sixth and final season would be split into two parts, AMC announced a season premiere date set in April (via Entertainment Weekly). With that date quickly approaching, AMC has now released the first full-length trailer for the final season.