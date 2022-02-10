Better Call Saul's Final Season Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

What do you do when you make one of the greatest TV series of all time? If you're the team behind "Breaking Bad," you turn right around and make another greatest TV series of all time.

From the very first season of "Better Call Saul," it was clear this wasn't going to be a mindless cash-grab, as has been the case for so many TV spinoffs in the past. Care and consideration went into crafting the story of how Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) went from a good-intentioned lawyer to a straight-up criminal attorney. It's one part drama, one part comedy, and all excellent.

Unfortunately for fans hoping for more Saul Goodman for years to come, there's only one more season, but once that's over, you can always turn your attention back to "Breaking Bad" to see how the prequel series influenced the main show. For now, fans can look forward to more "Better Call Saul" coming out in the near future.