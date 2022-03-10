The Batman Sequel Details Allegedly Revealed By The Riddler

After years of waiting, DC fans have finally been able to visit Matt Reeves' grimy version of Gotham City in 2022's "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader himself. The story sees him go up against the Riddler (Paul Dano) as the sadistic criminal wages war on the systemic corruption in the Mayor's Office, as well as the Gotham City Police Department. The Dark Knight works with Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) to figure out what the Riddler has planned for the rest of the city. It's been a hit with fans so far, earning itself a positive 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

And the new movie raked in a healthy profit during its opening weekend, earning $128.5 million in North America (via Box Office Mojo), which should hopefully give Warner Bros. the incentive to bring Reeves, Pattinson, Kravitz, and Wright back for a sequel. Plus, the introduction of Arkham Asylum and another iconic Batman character means there's plenty of scope for exploring this grim new corner of the DC universe a little further. There's already been talk of the "Penguin" spin-off series for HBO Max, as well as a currently untitled Arkham Asylum show in the works for the streaming service — so the studio is clearly impressed with Reeves' vision.

The director has already suggested that he's got a few ideas for a grounded version of Mr. Freeze, but it looks like the Riddler himself has revealed details about the "Batman" sequel.