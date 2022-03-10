Sebastian Stan Knows Who To Blame If Winter Soldier Gets Axed From Captain America 4

Sebastian Stan's James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, has become an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First introduced as the best friend of Steve Rogers aka Captain America all the way back in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger," Barnes' role has shifted immensely over the course of the franchise, from antagonist in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" to co-leading his own Disney+ series last year, titled "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Stan also reprised his role for two episodes of the Disney+ series "What If...?," and it's clear that he enjoys being such an increasingly major part of this universe.

The question fans have now about Barnes is, obviously, if and when Stan will be returning to his role. Most viewers expect him to come back in the next "Captain America" installment, which — following the build-up in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" — will see another friend of Rogers, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), stepping up to fill the void left by the iconic Steve Rogers.

Few specifics are known about the next Captain America chapter, at this time. However, Stan has revealed that he's confidant that he'll be back — unless one specific factor keeps him out.