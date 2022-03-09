We Finally Know Why Dylan O'Brien Isn't Returning For The Teen Wolf Movie

The popular teen TV show "Teen Wolf," which is based on the 1985 film of the same name, premiered on MTV in June of 2011. Developed by Jeff Davis, the series follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who, in his sophomore year of high school, becomes a werewolf after being bitten by an alpha werewolf. Forced to adjust to his new out-of-the-ordinary lifestyle, Scott soon begins using his werewolf status to protect his California town from various supernatural threats. Further complicating things, Scott finds himself falling for Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), a classmate who comes from a family of werewolf hunters.

Another popular character amongst "Teen Wolf" fans is Stiles Stilinski, played by Dylan O'Brien, the best friend of Scott who helps him adjust to his new life as a werewolf. O'Brien remained a main cast member for all six seasons of the show, from 2011 to 2017.

In September of 2021, it was announced that "Teen Wolf" would be returning for a revival film at Paramount Plus (via Variety). Naturally, fans began wondering which original series cast members they could expect to return for the film — and, last month, Variety reported that the list of returning cast members was a long one, including actors such as Posey, Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes and more. Noticeably missing was O'Brien.

In a recent interview, O'Brien explained his decision not to return.