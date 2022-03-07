How Ryan Reynolds Makes Movies Like The Adam Project More Inclusive

During the conversation, Ryan Reynolds added why he thinks having the initiative is so important. "When you have more diversity behind the camera, and you have more people from completely different perspectives than our own, cheering in and telling this story and growing into this community of filmmakers, which is what it is, you make better movies. And you don't step into those traps, and you eliminate so many of those blind spots that so many of us have had, myself included." Really, it's about time the film Hollywood reflected the actual world both on and off the screen — and it's great to see actors with clout work toward that goal.

Reynolds dove into The Group Effort Initiative for the first time on "The Adam Project," and he noted how it's already gaining momentum outside of the actor's own sets. He said, "This was its sort of maiden voyage. ... It's the first time we did it. It was a huge success, and it's just grown and grown and grown. It's on ... I don't know how many dozens of different productions and films now." Reynolds isn't looking to slow it down, either. "It's on all of my movies. As long as I still get to make movies, I'm going to keep having The Group Effort Initiative be a huge part of it. But, yeah, it's a great program. I'm really super proud of it."

Fans can check out "The Adam Project" starting March 11 on Netflix.