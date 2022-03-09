The Biggest Lesson LaMonica Garrett Learned From Sam Elliott On The 1883 Set - Exclusive

"1883" may have ended, but the memories live on — especially for LaMonica Garrett, who plays Thomas. As the right-hand man to Sam Elliott's character Shea, Thomas helps lead the pioneers through the Wild West, up the Oregon Trail, in search of a better life.

It's a role Garrett felt honored to play, especially alongside such a living legend as Elliott, who has starred in such iconic fare as "Tombstone" and the "A Star Is Born" remake over the course of a 50-plus-year career. Garrett, for his part, has also built an impressive resume during his relatively short time as an actor, one that includes starring roles on "Sons of Anarchy," "Designated Survivor," and the CW's Arrowverse.

On screen, it was match made in cowboy Heaven, with Shea and Thomas sharing a captivating bond on "1883," which streams on Paramount+. Off screen was not much different, according to Garrett, who told Looper during an exclusive interview, "When you first meet Sam, you know you're going to work with Sam Elliott, and you get that knot in your throat, like, 'Oh, wow. All right, this is big.' The moment you meet Sam and he gives you a hug and he looks at you, it's like, 'We're going to have a great time.' He gives you that wry kind of grin, and all the nerves go away."

Aside from making a new, life-long friend, Garrett also learned an important lesson from the veteran actor — a lesson he also shared exclusively with Looper.