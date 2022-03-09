Obi-Wan Kenobi First-Look Images Are Very Revealing

The "Star Wars" universe continues to grow on Disney+, as the likes of "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" put fan-favorite heroes and villains under the microscope in brand new adventures. There are a number of other live-action "Star Wars" shows in development, including "Andor," "The Acolyte," "Ahsoka," and "Lando," — but one of the most anticipated projects is "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Yes, Ewan McGregor is reprising his role as the legendary Jedi master, as the new series picks up with him in exile on Tatooine after the events of "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith."

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have kept details about the series under wraps, aside from a brief sizzle reel which gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the show. It also confirmed that Hayden Christensen is coming back to the galaxy far, far away as Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader, for a rematch with his former master. There's plenty to be excited about with the new show, including the impressive cast that showrunner/director Deborah Chow has recruited for the new adventure. Indira Varma, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will all join McGregor when the series arrives on Disney+ (via TVLine).

Because fans have only seen concept art from the series so far, the first-look images from "Obi-Wan Kenobi" are very revealing.