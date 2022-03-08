Robert Pattinson Vs. George Clooney: Here's Who Played The Better Batman

It's an old debate that only gets more complicated with time — who is the best Batman? There have been a number of stars to step into the hero's boots in the last three decades, all playing radically different versions of the Dark Knight in vastly different universes. From Tim Burton's gothic fantasy with Michael Keaton, to the urban warfare in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy starring Christian Bale, every version of the Caped Crusader is unique in its own way, every film an embodiment of the time it was made.

The most recent addition to the Bat-hall of fame is Robert Pattinson, who leads the charge against Gotham's underworld in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." The "Tenet" and "The Lighthouse" star is joined by the likes of Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright's Lt. James Gordon as they try to stop the Riddler (Paul Dano), whose sadistic war on corruption threatens to tip the scales in an already overwhelmed Gotham. The investigation takes the trio to the seediest corners of the city, where they come across mobsters Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell). It's a pretty grim adventure ... but how does this new, even darker Dark Knight hold up against the lighthearted version of the vigilante from "Batman & Robin," as played by George Clooney?

Hey, don't laugh. While "Batman & Robin" definitely wasn't well-received when it first arrived in theaters — and it still has an incredibly poor rating of 12% on Rotten Tomatoes — the film did have a stacked cast. In addition to future Academy Award-winner Clooney (per IMDb), the movie also included big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, and Chris O'Donnell. So, who's the better Batman between Robert Pattinson and George Clooney? Here's the truth.