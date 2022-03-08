What Exactly Are Drops In The Batman?

The Gotham City that Matt Reeves brings to life in "The Batman" is one that's just as rife with issues as it's always been. Corrupt politicians and law enforcers go hand-in-dirty-hand with the real rulers of the town, who live outside the law and pay enough to keep it that way. From gang wars to money laundering, it's a challenging location to keep in check, and things only get worse when mayoral candidates are being murdered by a creepy serial killer, and the only reliable figure in town is struggling to be taken seriously ... given that, well, he dresses like a bat. Maybe "reliable" isn't the word.

However, as if wasn't bad enough to have a town filled with political conspiracies and wanton murder, "The Batman" shows a Gotham that's also hooked on a serious drug problem. This new drug on the streets, referred to as "Drops," is impacting every rung of the social ladder. But just what are these so-called Drops, and what place do they hold in Matt Reeves take on "The Batman," exactly?

Thankfully for all Gothamites, we've studied the crime scene and dusted the place for prints. Chief, you're going to want to take a look at this.