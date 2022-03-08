This Better Call Saul Star Is Getting His Own Series On AMC

The upcoming "Better Call Saul" Season 6, which begins airing on April 18, will officially mark the beginning of the end for the critically-acclaimed "Breaking Bad" prequel, a little over seven years after its first episode premiered. As of now, there are no plans for any future TV series or movies set in the "Breaking Bad" universe, so the final episode of "Better Call Saul" could end up being the last viewers see of characters like Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) for some time, if not forever.

While Odenkirk hasn't yet publicly announced any acting ventures following the conclusion of his "Better Call Saul" tenure, he recently starred in the action movie "Nobody," potentially opening up his career to other, similar roles. Some of his castmates, like Nacho Vargas actor Michael Mando, for example, similarly have yet to announce what's next now that filming of "Better Call Saul" is complete (via IMDb).

However, another one of Odenkirk's longtime co-stars dating back to their time on "Breaking Bad" and continuing into the later seasons of "Better Call Saul," will soon lead his own brand new series, also on AMC, according to a recent press release.