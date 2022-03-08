Jeffrey Wright Vs. Gary Oldman: Here's Who Played The Better James Gordon

While Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon is a beautiful and haunting version of the man, Gary Oldman still remains on top as the portrayal to beat. His take on the character embodied Gordon in a way that would fit alongside any of the live-action Batmen, embodying the comic book character like no one else ever has.

Bruce Wayne is a man on the edge of sanity, and as Batman, he pushes the boundaries of good and evil. To battle the worst Gotham City has to offer, he must constantly take himself to the edge: Having someone like Gordon there to keep hold of him when he gets too close is sometimes the only thing keeping him from becoming all he battles against. As Oldman said, Jim Gordon must be incorruptible. He must be the honorable man who will never allow himself or any others to violate the boundaries of what's good and right — even when he gets stuck in the lie at the heart of the ending of "The Dark Knight," the following film shows him struggling with wanting to reveal it.

Jeffrey Wright's Gordon, meanwhile, feels the closest we've ever seen a live action Gordon to the edge. This fits with Matt Reeves' grittier take, but if this Batman ever were to cross the line, it isn't far-fetched to imagine that his version of Gordon would follow him there, rather than pulling him back.

One could say that of all the incarnations of Commissioner James Gordon to date, Gary Oldman's isn't the Gordon we deserve, but he will always be the Gordon we need. Luckily for Jeffrey Wright, his time as Gordon is just beginning, and he may end up with more opportunities to grow into a character that can unseat the current top cop.