Jeffrey Wright Vs. Gary Oldman: Here's Who Played The Better James Gordon

Commissioner Jim Gordon is one of the longest-running and most integral Batman characters of all-time — so much so, in fact, that he appeared in the very first panel of the very first Batman comic (per Nerdist). As such, audiences always expect to see a new version of Gordon alongside every new version of the Dark Knight.

While the character has been portrayed various ways over the decades, recent interpretations of Gordon have generally portrayed him as Batman's most trusted ally. As Gordon rises through the ranks of the Gotham City Police Department at the same time as the Caped Crusader begins foiling evildoers, Gordon is usually depicted as evolving from an understandable hesitance about Batman to seeing the vigilante as a necessary evil ... and eventually, a friend.

To date, the most popular rendition of the character in live-action has certainly been the one portrayed by Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, where he went from goodhearted detective to one of the most prominent figures in Gotham. But now, with the release of "The Batman," audiences have a new Gordon to stack up against Oldman's, with the also-praised version played Jeffrey Wright. Between these two excellent performances, who plays the best version of the Batman's iconic partner?