The Best Gordon Scene In The Batman According To Fans

Spoilers ahead for "The Batman."

In "The Batman," James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) is Batman's staunch ally. While no backstory is given to explain how the two become so tight in the first place, it's clear that they trust each other more than anyone else in the city. Gordon allows the masked vigilante to come to crime scenes when the rest of the police force is openly skeptical, even hostile, toward the caped crusader. He doesn't even trust the other cops on the police force — with good reason, as it turns out that many are on someone else's payroll.

During the course of the film, the two have many moments that show they're a good team, as they communicate well and believe in each other's choices. For example, note the scene where they both just leave the Penguin stranded after getting information out of him. Later, they are also on the same page in regard to stopping Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) from killing a man involved in her roommate's death. Then, there are the final scenes in which Gordon saves mayor-elect Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson) and Batman provides a literal beacon of hope as the sea walls of Gotham collapse, flooding the city.

But for some "The Batman" fans, there's one particular scene that encapsulates the interesting and loyal dynamic between the two, in epic fashion.