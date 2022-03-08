This Is How The Boys: Diabolical Finale Connects To The Boys Season 3

The story not only shows that Homelander was always a little unhinged, but also serves as a kind of meet-cute between him and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). At the start of the episode, Madelyn attempts to control Homelander by pitting him against Black Noir. She states that he is only there to make sure Homelander doesn't mess up. But during the hostage crisis, Homelander learns that he can depend on the other Supe.

After Homelander kills the hostages, the two come up with a plan to protect themselves as well as grant good publicity for Vought. This is an important moment for the two characters who are arguably the most loyal to Vought in the live-action show. As Kripke states, this is an event that connects to "The Boys" at large.

Kripke went on to say: "There is a certain amount of background setup of really understanding the relationship between Homelander and Black Noir and giving us a deeper understanding before Season 3." The audience has seen what both Black Noir and Homelander will do when it comes to protecting Vought. This has promising implications for those concerned about Black Noir as well. Though he was recovering from anaphylaxis at the end of Season 2, this seems to imply that he will remain significant in Season 3 when it returns.