The One Actor Who's Played Both Batman And Superman

According to "Hollywoodland" director Allen Coulter, there were "a couple of things at the time that were a little frustrating" and nearly railroaded the film's Superman stuff altogether. This included Warner Bros. trying to ban the use of the character's iconic "S" symbol and also the forced changing of the movie's title and other elements to something less superhero-y. "Originally the title was Truth, Justice and the American Way, and [Warner Bros.] would not agree to that," Coulter revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "Another thing that was challenging is that [Warner Bros.] would not allow us to use the original title sequence of the Superman TV show, so we had to shoot our own version of that and reproduce it," Coulter said. "There was some issue with the Superman 'S' too, but I don't recall how we got around that."

According to Coulter, most of his Man of Steel problems and restrictions stemmed from Warner Bros. still owning the rights to "Adventures of Superman" and also the studio releasing "Superman Returns" right around the same time as "Hollywoodland." But in the end, they were able to push through all these obstacles, Coulter said, in reference to the character's inclusion.

He went on to praise Affleck's decision to become Batman, as well. "I would imagine Ben [chose] this because it is an opportunity to take a run at a superhero in a very different way than he did previously," Coulter told THR. "I would be very shocked it if wasn't to explore that character and his own acting abilities." Affleck is currently slated to appear in DC's upcoming "The Flash" movie that's set to be released later this year, where it is assumed — though not confirmed — that it will mark his final Batman appearance.