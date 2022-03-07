These Brutally Honest Reviews Prove Not Everyone Loves Joe Vs. Carole

Many critics think that "Joe vs Carole" doesn't improve upon the blood and circus of the twosome's real-life conflict. Vanity Fair slammed the series, saying that it "feels like a brutally over-extended Saturday Night Live sketch, leaning heavily on the jokes we know and expect while clumsily trying to tease out some deeper meaning." Adding that "Joe vs Carole" is "superfluous," Richard Lawson was particularly critical of McKinnon's Baskins, calling the actress' take on the wildlife advocate "another of her bug-eyed, idiosyncratic characters."

At The Chicago Sun-Times, Richard Roper praises the cast's performances but declares, "'Joe v Carole' is a victim of its own timing. Even in the hands of this skilled group of actors and behind-the-scenes personnel, it just feels ... unnecessary." Entertainment Weekly's Kristen Baldwin concurs, "At times, Joe vs. Carole plays like pure spoof, with its on-the-nose needle drops (ABBA's "Tiger"; Tom Jones' "What's New, Pussycat?") and intentionally silly dialogue." Baldwin goes on to say that the show's dramatization of Exotic's alleged killing of five of his tigers to make room for more big cats "grossly uncomfortable — absolution by creative license." RogerEbert.com's Nick Allen opines, "why would you patronize something that now feels like a knock-off, when you can enjoy more from the real thing?"

Fans can judge for themselves. "Joe vs Carole" is currently streaming in its entirety on Peacock.