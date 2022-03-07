Vikings: Valhalla Creator Jeb Stuart Teases What To Expect From Season 2 And Beyond Of The Series - Exclusive

The first season of "Vikings: Valhalla," Netflix's spinoff of the beloved historical drama "Vikings," tells the story of the beginning of the end of this historical age. With characters based on real figures, including Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), the series recounts a harrowing part of 11th century history when the English and the Vikings were at odds, and the Vikings themselves were split in their own community between Christians and pagans.

The first season of the show establishes all of this with a story that includes epic battles, shocking betrayals, and characters doing what they can to amass power. But, the eight episodes that have been released so far are from the end of the story. In fact, when Netflix picked up the series, it ordered 24 episodes in total, which means fans can look forward to at least two more eight-episode seasons of Viking action.

So where will the story take us from here? "Valhalla" creator Jeb Stuart knows the answer, and in an exclusive conversation with Looper, he teased what to expect following the events of Season 1.