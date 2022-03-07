Vikings: Valhalla Creator Jeb Stuart Teases What To Expect From Season 2 And Beyond Of The Series - Exclusive
The first season of "Vikings: Valhalla," Netflix's spinoff of the beloved historical drama "Vikings," tells the story of the beginning of the end of this historical age. With characters based on real figures, including Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), the series recounts a harrowing part of 11th century history when the English and the Vikings were at odds, and the Vikings themselves were split in their own community between Christians and pagans.
The first season of the show establishes all of this with a story that includes epic battles, shocking betrayals, and characters doing what they can to amass power. But, the eight episodes that have been released so far are from the end of the story. In fact, when Netflix picked up the series, it ordered 24 episodes in total, which means fans can look forward to at least two more eight-episode seasons of Viking action.
So where will the story take us from here? "Valhalla" creator Jeb Stuart knows the answer, and in an exclusive conversation with Looper, he teased what to expect following the events of Season 1.
History will dictate where the story goes in Vikings: Valhalla
Like the first season of "Vikings: Valhalla," creator Jeb Stuart noted that future seasons will follow the broad outlines of history, leading to a story that continues to expand. "I can tell you that if you follow the Harald Sigurdsson story, you know that he didn't just become the king of Norway," Stuart observed in a recent Looper interview. "We do know that he did eventually become that, but he went on a long journey from that point. That's an interesting tease of where we're going to take these Vikings. We're going to take them out of Scandinavia. We're going to broaden that story because that's exactly where their stories went."
Stuart also shared that Harald isn't the only character the show will continue to follow. "We also know that Leif Erikson and Freydis ended up in the new world, but why did they go?" Stuart continued. "What drove them? He didn't get lost in a boat. I want to explore some of those type of things." Ultimately, this all adds up to some exciting stories that have yet to be told on the show. "There's some really great stories that you'll see," Stuart added, "and especially in Season 2, of how we get the tools in the toolbox to go do some of these things."
The eight-episode first season of "Vikings: Valhalla" is now streaming on Netflix.