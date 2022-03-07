What Fans Are Loving About The Humor In The Batman

After a long wait, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" has finally hit theaters — and the film has already proven a massive success. The positive critical response to "The Batman" has highlighted many aspects of the film, but one of the most noteworthy elements is that finally, Batman fans have the dark, brooding detective thriller they've been demanding for decades. After all, the character of Batman first premiered in Detective Comics in 1939, and the character is often nicknamed the "World's Greatest Detective," so it's only right that this newest incarnation takes inspiration from both the character's history as well as neo-noir films such as "Chinatown" (via SyFy Wire).

The genre of film noir, true to its name, is known for dark content, with endings that often depict the brutality of the world that the protagonist lives in. This very much describes Matt Reeves' vision of Gotham — an environment that more closely mirrors "Se7en" than the vibe of Christopher Nolan's trilogy. However, in the midst of all this darkness, Reeves also isn't afraid to lighten the mood every now and again. Humor is an important aspect of "The Batman," as it makes the darker parts of the film that much more intense.

And though humor is used sparingly in "The Batman," fans have noticed it, and love the way it's included.