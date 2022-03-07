Major Changes Coming To The Batman's Gotham City PD Spin-Off

Since even before "The Batman" released in early March, the internet was buzzing with various rumors regarding a spin-off series for director Matt Reeves' new corner of the DC multiverse. By mid-September, DC had already confirmed the existence of an upcoming HBO Max series focusing on the film's version of The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell. At the same time, further rumors continued to swirl about a separate series focused on the Gotham City Police Department.

Unfortunately for fans of the GCPD, however, it seems as though that concept has since evolved into something far more sinister. Since originally conceiving the idea, Matt Reeves and his collaborators have made some major changes to the spin-off, moving the focus somewhat far away from the GCPD and placing it on another of Gotham's iconic institutions.

More specifically, the GCPD spin-off has transformed into a series revolving around Arkham Asylum, or as it's called in "The Batman," Arkham State Hospital.