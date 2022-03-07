1883's LaMonica Garrett Would Love To Portray This DC Superhero - Exclusive

When posed with the question of which superhero or villain LaMonica Garrett would love to portray — in the Marvel, DC, or even "Star Wars" universes — the "1883" actor replied, "My dream role in any setting would be to play John Stewart, Green Lantern."

Green Lantern is the name of several DC Comics superheroes, commonly depicted as members of the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic law enforcement agency. They fight evil with the help of magic rings that grant them an assortment of powers, such as flight and aura force-field generation. John Stewart was created in the 1970s as only the second African-American superhero to appear in DC Comics.

It's a role Garrett would love to help bring to life — and sometimes, he does on his own time. "I'm this huge, huge John Stewart fan," says Garrett. "Every Halloween I dress up as John Stewart, it seems like." So, if his superhero dream ever comes true, Garrett admitted, "Green Lantern would probably be the pinnacle for me. I could hang them up after that and drink a beer somewhere on the beach."

