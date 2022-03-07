How Did The Batman's Opening Weekend Compare To Spider-Man: No Way Home?

There's no doubt that superhero blockbusters reign supreme at the box office nowadays. With four Marvel titles in the top 10 top-grossing movies of all time, the studio knows how to get butts in theater seats. Judging by the success of the latest superhero release, the genre is still a top earner despite the ongoing pandemic.

The latest superhero flick to grace the silver screen is Matt Reeves' "The Batman." In this interpretation of the caped crusader, we see Robert Pattinson as a darker, edgier Bruce Wayne. In the film, after donning the black cape and cowl for about two years, Bruce is tasked with solving a string of cryptic murders staged by the Riddler (Paul Dano). He teams up with GCPD's Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) to unravel the Riddler's puzzles and comes across several classic franchise characters along the way such as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

With the box office numbers officially in for "The Batman," it's a certified hit. But how does it stand up to the season's other superhero blockbuster, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"?