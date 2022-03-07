Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson And Caroline Henderson On Their Characters' 'Beautiful' Relationship - Exclusive

While there's no telling whether or not two actors will bond once they get on set, Gustavsson said the love and respect between her and Henderson was immediate. "First of all, I think it's unfortunately incredibly rare that you get to see two strong female characters, well, in any show, but then also to have them work together and respect each other and not be antagonistic against each other," Gustavsson observed. "Meeting Caroline was really like love at first sight. I've had the fortune of becoming a really good friend with her, and she comes across everything in her life with such integrity and poise and intelligence. It couldn't go wrong."

Gustavsson found the pair's shared background enabled them to connect. "I feel like we instantly became very close," Gustavsson shared. "We share our language together. We come from the same place. We have a big frame of references that was something that only the two of us had, which was really beautiful, especially [because] we are filming in a pandemic when you're isolated from the world and you're isolated from your family. We really had that opportunity to become a little family ourselves."

Henderson concurred and added that she rooted for Gustavsson in the same way her character rooted for Freydis. "That's the most beautiful part. That reflects, also, when you see them together," Henderson noted. "Sometimes, you don't have to act those emotions, because I felt the pride of Freydis and Frida when she fights, when [her] mission [is] completed, I felt like, ”Yeah!' both as Caroline and as Jarl Haakon. That was the beauty of it."

The eight-episode first season of "Vikings: Valhalla" is now streaming on Netflix.