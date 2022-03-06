20% Of Fans Said This Was Their Least Favorite Umbrella Academy Character

With 8.85% of the vote, Five Hargreeves (Aidan Gallagher) is likely quite pleased that he beat his siblings. To be fair, Five does deserve a bit of a break. After all, he spent decades stuck in an apocalyptic future before returning to his own time only to find that his siblings had physically grown while he remained in the body of a young boy. The teleporting time traveler has the unfortunate distinction of being the youngest member of the group physically while also being the eldest in terms of actual years lived (58 to be exact).

Next, with 10.58% of the vote, is another Hargreeves sibling who also spent years displaced from most of his adopted siblings. When "The Umbrella Academy" begins, Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min) is already deceased. His main method of communicating is through his brother Klaus, who possesses the ability to speak with the dead. In Season 2, Ben heads into the afterlife after preventing Vanya from unleashing utter destruction.

Speaking of Vanya (Elliot Page), she managed to receive only 12.48% of the vote despite nearly ending all existence. Though a member of the Hargreeves clan, Vanya initially is believed to lack any super ability. That changes, though, as the series progresses, revealing Vanya to be one of the most powerful of the group. Her adopted father, Reginald (Colm Feore), so feared her incredible gift that he drugged her without her consent to suppress her ability to turn sound into destructive energy blasts. When Season 3 arrives, it will be interesting to watch Vanya learn to control her gift.