Emmy Raver-Lampman Teases An Epic Rivalry In The Umbrella Academy Season 3
Don't you hate when your adoptive alien father pushes you into a vigorous training regimen as a child while also assigning you a number instead of a name and forces you and your adopted sibling to become a team of adolescent crime-fighting superheroes? Well, if that is the case, then you are probably a member of Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy." Based on the Dark Horse comic book series from Gerard Way, "The Umbrella Academy" follows adoptive, superpowered siblings who attempt to stop the destruction of the world; more often than not, they actually end up being the ones who cause it.
"The Umbrella Academy" consists of the half-gorilla, half-man Luther (Tom Hopper); the knife-wielding Diego (David Castaneda); master of mental manipulation Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman); the necromancer Klaus (Robert Sheehan); ghost and Klaus' constant companion, Ben (Justin H. Min); the teleporting and time-traveling Number 5 (Aidan Gallagher); and the immensely powerful, inadvertent apocalypse creator Vanya (Elliot Page). Season 2 of the show sees the aforementioned group inadvertently travel back to the 1960s to avoid a cataclysmic event in the present day, thus creating an alternate future. Their actions have the unintentional result of their dad, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), creating another group of young superheroes known as The Sparrow Academy in their place.
Recently, Raver-Lampman spoke about what fans can look forward to with the upcoming Season 3. The Allison Hargreeves actor's comments not only teased what to expect about the inevitable Umbrella Academy vs. Sparrow Academy showdown but how she feels the show has really come into its own with this forthcoming chapter.
Raver-Lampman previews new competition for The Umbrella Academy
Sitting down with Collider, Emmy Raver-Lampman spoke about how enthusiastic she is for fans to see Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy," especially when it comes to how the Umbrella Academy handles the Sparrow Academy. She remarked, "I was just excited because it feels like there's some epic rivalry that's about to happen. And I think the Umbrella Academy, they've never truly been matched before. They struggle, and they have their moments, but that's all exciting, and you never know if they're going to rise to the top. But then they always do, and I don't know that they've ever been matched in this kind of way where they're staring at a different version of themselves."
Adding that series co-creator Steve Blackman is not beholden to the source material, Raver-Lampman did say that he is in "constant communication" with Gerard Way about the direction of the show. Acknowledging just how exciting it is that Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" is "finding its own way," narratively and creatively speaking, the actor went on to tease, "This third season, we're really, really doing our own thing, and I think the show has found some really cool plots to follow and explore."
After an epic battle with The Commission at the end of "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2, the Umbrella Academy returns to what they believe is their present-day timeline. Instead, they are met by an entirely different team at their home, and the show cuts to black, leaving audiences on quite the thrilling cliffhanger. How the Umbrella and Sparrow Academies will interact, fight, and/or work together in Season 3 is anybody's guess, but it does seem like we are in for quite the ride.