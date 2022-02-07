Emmy Raver-Lampman Teases An Epic Rivalry In The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Sitting down with Collider, Emmy Raver-Lampman spoke about how enthusiastic she is for fans to see Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy," especially when it comes to how the Umbrella Academy handles the Sparrow Academy. She remarked, "I was just excited because it feels like there's some epic rivalry that's about to happen. And I think the Umbrella Academy, they've never truly been matched before. They struggle, and they have their moments, but that's all exciting, and you never know if they're going to rise to the top. But then they always do, and I don't know that they've ever been matched in this kind of way where they're staring at a different version of themselves."

Adding that series co-creator Steve Blackman is not beholden to the source material, Raver-Lampman did say that he is in "constant communication" with Gerard Way about the direction of the show. Acknowledging just how exciting it is that Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" is "finding its own way," narratively and creatively speaking, the actor went on to tease, "This third season, we're really, really doing our own thing, and I think the show has found some really cool plots to follow and explore."

After an epic battle with The Commission at the end of "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2, the Umbrella Academy returns to what they believe is their present-day timeline. Instead, they are met by an entirely different team at their home, and the show cuts to black, leaving audiences on quite the thrilling cliffhanger. How the Umbrella and Sparrow Academies will interact, fight, and/or work together in Season 3 is anybody's guess, but it does seem like we are in for quite the ride.