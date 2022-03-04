Frida Gustavsson Confirms What We Suspected About Henry Cavill's Behavior On The Witcher Set

Frida Gustavsson's interaction with Henry Cavill on "The Witcher" was limited to her single-episode appearance in the first season's finale, "Much More," which, incidentally, identifies her character simply as Ma. But even though their on-screen time together was relatively short, it nonetheless allowed Gustavsson the opportunity to evaluate Cavill not only as a highly paid leading man but also simply as a human being interacting with the rest of the cast on a day-to-day basis.

In an interview with Collider: Ladies Night, Gustavsson had only good things to say about the monster-slaying star, reporting that acting with him was a case study in how a series' lead should conduct themselves. "He taught me so much on how a number one should behave," she said. "Even though ... I have only two little scenes with him, it was incredible to see a star of that magnitude for me, coming in and being this random Swedish actress." She went on to say, "You hear so many stories about, 'Oh, all of these Hollywood actors, and they're just in their trailers with their massage therapists, and they're so horrible,' and then to meet this man who is not only the most talented and gorgeous man but [also] just such a lovely person, that was a big inspiration for me."

So while the fact remains that even though she shared only a few moments on-screen with him, Frida Gustavsson was able to confirm what many of us may have suspected about Henry Cavill's behavior on the set of "The Witcher."