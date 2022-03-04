Cuphead Season 2 Confirmation Is Causing An Uproar

While Netflix has made its mark in live-action television, with shows such as "Stranger Things" and "Lucifer," they have similarly made an impact with animated TV shows as well, with shows such as "Big Mouth" and "Bojack Horseman" drawing in a number of fans over the course of their runs. The success of "Big Mouth" has even led to a spin-off series, titled "Human Resources."

"The Cuphead Show!" is Netflix's latest animated series. Based on the video game "Cuphead," the show follows the adventures of Cuphead and Mugman, two brothers getting into adventures. With Chad Moldenhauer and Jared Moldenhauer, the creators of the video game, onboard as executive producers, the first season was released in February 2022, featuring a voice cast that included Wayne Brady, among other talented actors.

Now fans of the show have received the announcement that Netflix has renewed the series for a second season, with the addition that the new season will arrive in the summer of 2022. However, rather than this news leading to excitement, it has led to an uproar instead, and here's why.