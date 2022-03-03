The Batman Sequel Might Be Coming Sooner Than You Think

The long wait is over, and the highly anticipated new Warner Bros. film "The Batman" is finally making its way into theaters this week, much to the delight of movie fans everywhere. Directed by Matt Reeves (who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig), "The Batman" finds Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) in his second year of fighting crime as Batman, during which a serial killer known as the Riddler begins targeting elite Gotham City residents and livestreaming his crimes, claiming to acting against the corruption so deeply embedded in the city. While pursuing the Riddler, Batman also meets Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), a cat burglar who he identifies with more than he might expect. The film also features Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City Police Department lieutenant James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Bruce's butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as a rising crime lord named Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin.

Despite most fans having not seen the film yet, there is already talk about a sequel to the film — including speculation as to when audiences might get to see a continuation of the story of Pattinson's Batman. Considering how long it took for this solo film to get going — it has been in the works since 2014 (via Entertainment Weekly), back when Ben Affleck was still set to direct the movie and star as Bruce Wayne — it makes sense that fans might be a bit worried about having to wait just as long again for a sequel to get off the ground. That's not even mentioning how the last time a solo Batman movie came out, before this, was a decade ago, with 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises."

Luckily, it seems that fans shouldn't be worried about having to wait such a long time again ... at least, according to someone very closely tied to "The Batman."