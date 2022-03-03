Vikings: Valhalla's David Oakes Explores Godwin's Relationship With Prince Edmund - Exclusive

Godwin initially comes across as an unassuming presence in the English court in "Valhalla," but he's soon dispatched on a mission with Edmund in which he acts as the young prince's advisor. It's on that adventure that the pair's relationship is established. "From a character perspective, [Edmund and Godwin have] gone on a journey together," Oakes observed. "They've gone up to Mercia, they've achieved, they've listened to each other, they've spent a significant amount of time together to such an extent where a certain amount of trust has been manifested."

That trust creates a warmth between Godwin and Edmund that remains when Edmund becomes king. Yet, Edmund's new position also makes Godwin's input more vital than ever. "I've always seen it as an avuncular relationship," Oakes shared. "I see him as an advisor who can suggest opportunities that may not necessarily be taken up on [Edmund's] part. It's trying to guide him in the right way, to bump him into becoming the man that he could possibly become.

"I also think that Edmund is lost," Oakes added. "He's just lost his father, his stepmother is semi-ruling in his father's place; he needs anyone to be there for him to give him advice. Sadly for Edmund, he doesn't necessarily hear all the advice that he's given and that ultimately leads to his downfall."

Oakes noted that, despite Edmund's flaws, Godwin wants him to succeed in his new role. "The interesting thing is that in Episode 5, Godwin is still prepared to try and rescue [Edmund]," Oakes reflected, "...because he has a sense of loyalty to him. That might sound strange to some people as the series develops, but there is a certain moral framework to what [Godwin] does."

