Bel-Air EP Morgan Cooper On Whether He Considered Setting The New Show In The '90s - Exclusive

It would have been understandable had Cooper decided to ride the current wave of nostalgia and set "Bel-Air" in the '90s. However, Cooper said he always imagined the show taking place in the present, even though he also admitted that he'd wondered about what could have been. "I'll be honest with you," Cooper started, "when the vision [for 'Bel-Air'] hit me, it was always set in modern-day life, but there was a part of me later on that was always like, 'What if I grounded it, but it was in the '90s?'"

In the end, Cooper believes that setting the show in the here and now was the right call. "Honestly, I don't think it would've had the same type of flavor and energy that the vision that hit me really called for, ultimately [if it had been set in the '90s]," Cooper reflected. "It's all about creating from an honest place and the vision hit me as something that was a modern drama, you know what I mean? Something that people today can relate to, and we have so many pressing things in the world, socially and economically, that I felt like this was a show that could allow us to speak to those things in a way that's super fun, super entertaining and following Will's journey as a fish out of water in this new world."

New episodes of "Bel-Air" are available on Thursdays on Peacock.