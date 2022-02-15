Bel-Air Director Morgan Cooper On How His Creative Vision Led To Will Smith's Endorsement - Exclusive Interview

When Morgan Cooper's fan-made trailer for "Bel-Air" hit YouTube in 2019, the dramatic modern-day re-telling of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" quickly went viral. In less than four minutes, the trailer vividly reimagined the sitcom's familiar story and viewers responded, including one especially important viewer: the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith. The original star of the sitcom saw the creative potential in Cooper's vision, and shortly afterward the pair began the process of developing Cooper's concept into an hour-long series, which was soon picked up by Peacock for two seasons.

It's been a remarkable journey for Cooper, who has worked as a producer, director, writer, and cinematographer. He brought all that experience to "Bel-Air," creating a grounded tone and immersive visual style that sets the new show apart from the sitcom, even as it organically incorporates knowing winks to the original series. As a result, "Bel-Air" arrives as a reboot that nods to the past but is very much addressing the present.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Cooper explained how he came up with the idea for "Bel-Air," shared the story of how Will Smith got involved, and discussed why he set the show in 2022 instead of in the 1990s, when the original sitcom took place.