Robert Pattinson Reacts To The Batman's Surprising Adult Rating

Audiences have seen a number of stars don the cape and cowl over the years, but Matt Reeves' "The Batman" delivers a ferocious new version of the Dark Knight thanks to an intense performance from "Good Time" and "Tenet" star Robert Pattinson. The film follows Bruce Wayne early on in his crime fighting career, and he's already made a name for himself as a brutal entity that criminals are terrified of.

The vigilante is pushed to his limits when a deranged serial killer called the Riddler (Paul Dano) starts targeting the most corrupt members of Gotham's elite. Although, it's not clear what's more horrifying: the true nature of the Riddler's plot, or the inherent corruption that's infected every level of Gotham's infrastructure. But the villain has some devious machinations up his sleeves as a way of cleansing the city of its sins, including disturbing traps and explosive collars.

Luckily for the "Caped Crusader," he's not alone in his investigation into what the Riddler is planning for the city, as he's joined by the likes of Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), also known as Catwoman. So while it's fair to say that Reeves' "The Batman" pushes the boundaries between blockbuster entertainment and edgy crime thriller with his new film, the movie's still appropriate for the wider superhero genre audience. But Robert Pattinson was recently told about the U.K.'s surprisingly adult rating for "The Batman," and his reaction is hilarious.