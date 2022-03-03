Robert Pattinson Might Be Reading Your Batman Fan Chatter

When you're heading up one of the biggest comic book movies of the year — especially when doing so involves a certain set of pointed ears — there's going to be an understandable need to try and figure out just how high the excitement levels are from the fans you're making it for. Critical reception aside – which has been pretty positive, by the way – it's likely that any Batman actor would want to know what the die-hard devotees of DC's darkest hero are saying. And just as Batman is known for peeking into the hideouts of his archenemies, Robert Pattinson has confessed to monitoring the fan base while filming his debut stint as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' new movie, "The Batman."

Delivering an all-new (and seemingly more brutal) iteration of the world's greatest detective, the film sees Batman in his early years, fighting crime on the streets of Gotham. Soon, he is faced with his most formidable foe yet, in the form of Edward Nashton aka the Riddler (Paul Dano), who is hellbent on bringing chaos to the city by executing Gotham's wealthy and powerful.

For Pattinson, taking on a role that's beloved by millions isn't anything new, even if this one might come with a cape. Having already become accustomed to fan bases in the past, after appearing in both the "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" franchises, the newly appointed hero has admitted that, during filming, he was checking in to see what kind of discussions are happening regarding his time as the Dark Knight — and that doing so actually helped inform his performance. Good job, internet!