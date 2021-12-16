New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Merch Is Riddled With Spoilers

The following article contains spoilers for "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

While fan chatter is at an all-time high for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there's another big Marvel Cinematic Universe movie poised to be released very soon.

The debut of "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" lies just around the corner. This Sam Raimi-directed picture will hit theaters on May 6, 2022, and fans have already been treated to some sneak peeks as to what strange new characters will appear in the film. For example, Shuma-Gorath has been revealed as a major villain in the film thanks to — of all things — a pre-order advertisement for a puzzle.

With the film's release date coming ever closer, fans were treated to even more major spoilers thanks to a pre-order announcement for the first wave of six-inch action figures to be released for the film. So, who can we expect to see as either friend or foe of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the new film? These toys give us a solid clue.