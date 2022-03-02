Who's On Squad On Chicago Fire?

Among the many fan favorites on NBC's high-intensity action-drama "Chicago Fire," the courageous firefighters assigned to Rescue Squad 3 are difficult to miss –- and hard not to admire. Tasked with undertaking some of the show's most harrowing emergency and technical rescue operations, the team and vehicle simply known as Squad often serve up the kind of edge-of-your-seat, adrenaline-fueled scenes that have made this particular "One Chicago" series a top-rated hit for most of its 10-season run (per TV Series Finale).

That being said, the truth is that the various vehicles showcased on the show are almost as much characters on screen as the firefighters themselves, with each "apparatus," as any motorized Fire Department vehicle is called, filling its own specialized niche. For instance, an Engine will always have a water pump, a 500-gallon water tank and hoses, while a Truck specifically carries the hydraulically powered ladder, and Squad carries a variety of tools and other equipment for heavy rescue work (per City of Chicago CFD Definitions page).

With that said, now that we've defined the various species of "apparatus" on the show, just who are the brave first responders on "Chicago Fire" who are some of the past and present Rescue Squad 3 crew members?