Danny Ramirez And David Rysdahl Discuss Getting Into Their Characters' Mindsets For No Exit - Exclusive

It isn't easy playing a villain, especially one that comes across as so real. Danny Ramirez and David Rysdahl couldn't be nicer guys, so they really had to go the extra mile to convince audiences they were bad men. For Ramirez, it was all about finding a way for his character to justify what he was doing. As he put it, "Less darkness, but more desperation. He is a twisted character, in some capacity. Trying to justify everything he did in a human way made it scarier for me, because it also was, as David says, that it could be a human situation, that people stumbled upon."

For Rysdahl, he spoke about how he actually went into the streets dressed like his character and acting in a manner Lars would behave. He explained, "I'd go into Rite Aid, and see how people felt, how they treated me. I didn't really think about being sinister. I thought about being all misunderstood, and being a loner, and yearning for connection, and yearning for love, but having this block of what I look like."

For both actors, it sounds like it was merely a matter of getting into the characters' headspace. After all, no one likes to think they're the villain of their own story. They would find ways to justify what they were doing, and that's precisely what happens in "No Exit."

"No Exit" is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.