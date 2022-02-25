Danny Ramirez And David Rysdahl On Getting Into Character For No Exit - Exclusive Interview

What are some of your favorite movies of all time?

David Rysdahl: Oh, wow. That's a great question. Should we go back and forth, Danny? Movies we like?

Danny Ramirez: I haven't even been thinking about other movies at all. My whole brain is on "No Exit" things.

Rysdahl: I watched "Seven" before this. I watched "Fargo" before this movie. They're movies we watched for this. If you want to say it, Danny.

Ramirez: I've been keeping those all in my pocket. Recently, I saw "After Yang" at Sundance, which was ... oh, my, that's one to be excited about. It's Colin Farrell, and it's , whoa, it's one of the best meditations on grief that I've seen. I'll actually keep that one, but we'll talk about "No Exit."

What drew you both to sign on for "No Exit" in the first place?

Rysdahl: I read the script late at night, and I thought I was going to read half of it at night, and then half the next morning, but I kept on going. I knew I was auditioning for Lars, and I find this guy, so I think there's a way in for me. As an actor, I have to ask, "Is he in me?" And, I felt Lars.

Talking to Damien [Powers, director] and the way he wanted to approach it, it was going to be a thriller, this old fashioned ... throwback thriller set in one place. It had these characters that would slowly go from being two-dimensional into three-dimensional by the end. You're going to understand them, and characters will be opened up throughout the film. I really was drawn to that.

I think our online personas ... we show two dimensions a lot. We judge people on these dimensions, and then, we get to know them more. That really messed up decision comes from a place. That comes from some trauma in their past ... To do a thriller about past trauma, I thought was interesting. That's what drew me to it.

Ramirez: As I read it, every character is, in some ways, an actor's dream, in some capacity. Everyone was so complex, but also, they had so many twists and turns. The nuance of who they were was something that you could really take a big bite. There was a full meal there, to be had. With Ash, seeing all these turns, and all these reveals [happening], was exciting. It was also, speaking with Damien, and Havana [Rose Liu, costar] asked it, and David, truly how to create this cocktail of an explosion, when everything hits the fan, was exciting. It was reading that script, and I couldn't put it down. I started imagining, oh my God, this role would be amazing. This [part and story are] amazing.