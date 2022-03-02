Chicago Fire's Daniel Kyri Explains Why Jesse Spencer Left The Show - Exclusive
Since the very first episode of "Chicago Fire," actor Jesse Spencer has been there, playing the tough yet tender-hearted Captain Matt Casey. But, at the beginning of Season 10, which currently airs on NBC Wednesday nights, Spencer left the series that he has called home since 2012, with Captain Casey's storyline heading to Oregon to take care of a fallen firefighter's sons.
Spencer, who previously starred on the medical drama "House," leaves behind quite a legacy, both onscreen and off, having watched the One Chicago franchise — which includes "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago PD" — built from the ground up. But there's a solid stable of co-stars that remain to uphold the integrity of "Chicago Fire," including Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, and one of the newer cast mates, Daniel Kyri, who joined the show in Season 7 as firefighter Darren Ritter.
While relatively new to acting, Kyri brings wit and warmth to Ritter, who often hangs around with fellow young guns Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith). And, having shared the screen with Spencer for a few years, Kyri offered some insight during an exclusive interview with Looper as to why the beloved actor decided to call it quits.
Jesse Spencer had to move on for 'personal reasons'
In October 2021, when Jesse Spencer departed "Chicago Fire," he admitted he left of his own accord due to "other things" he'd like to do as well as family he needed to take care of. But that was all the information he gave at the time.
While talking to Looper, co-star Daniel Kyri expounded on those details, and said, "The thing that I feel like a lot of people may forget, and I feel like I can attest to this ... one of the things that's always important to note is that, as much as we love doing this job and dedicating ourselves to the craft of storytelling and being a part of this show, we do all still have lives that are outside of our work life, as well. There are times when we might have to move on for whatever personal reason."
Kyri continued, "That doesn't make it less difficult for those of us who are a part of what he helped build. Jesse is the consummate professional, but I think what's more valuable than that is that he was such a powerful and caring and intentional leader on our set."
Having a few months to reflect on Spencer's departure, Kyri admits, "I miss having him around, and I miss his antics. He would whip out a ukulele or guitar and be fiddling around on it. So, I miss that element of it too, but it's understandable. He's got stuff he's got to do, and you can't help but say, 'I respect you and I wish you well and all the best and we're really going to miss you.' That's what's true. It's been an adjustment for everybody, cast and crew alike. He's got big, big shoes."
Season 10 of "Chicago Fire" airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET on NBC.