Chicago Fire's Daniel Kyri Explains Why Jesse Spencer Left The Show - Exclusive

In October 2021, when Jesse Spencer departed "Chicago Fire," he admitted he left of his own accord due to "other things" he'd like to do as well as family he needed to take care of. But that was all the information he gave at the time.

While talking to Looper, co-star Daniel Kyri expounded on those details, and said, "The thing that I feel like a lot of people may forget, and I feel like I can attest to this ... one of the things that's always important to note is that, as much as we love doing this job and dedicating ourselves to the craft of storytelling and being a part of this show, we do all still have lives that are outside of our work life, as well. There are times when we might have to move on for whatever personal reason."

Kyri continued, "That doesn't make it less difficult for those of us who are a part of what he helped build. Jesse is the consummate professional, but I think what's more valuable than that is that he was such a powerful and caring and intentional leader on our set."

Having a few months to reflect on Spencer's departure, Kyri admits, "I miss having him around, and I miss his antics. He would whip out a ukulele or guitar and be fiddling around on it. So, I miss that element of it too, but it's understandable. He's got stuff he's got to do, and you can't help but say, 'I respect you and I wish you well and all the best and we're really going to miss you.' That's what's true. It's been an adjustment for everybody, cast and crew alike. He's got big, big shoes."

Season 10 of "Chicago Fire" airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET on NBC.