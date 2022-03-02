Lupin Season 2 Production Victimized By Another Eerie Crime

It almost seems too perfect to be true: production of the popular French TV series "Lupin," based on the adventures of iconic gentleman thief Arsène Lupin and created by Maurice LeBlanc, is interfered with by a robbery from the set — the second one from a Netflix series in just two days' time.

If you're not familiar, Lupin the character is known for his daring and impossible crimes, often taunting the police by telling them exactly what, when, and where he plans to steal next. While the thieves that have pilfered the set of "Lupin" haven't quite gone that far (at least not yet), it's still tempting to think of them as carrying on the Lupin tradition, much like the protagonist of the show itself.

Fortunately, production was able to commence following the crime, and the third season of "Lupin" is still on its way with minimal interruption. If anything, this might prove to be good publicity for the show, which was already the second-biggest international success on Netflix, after the phenomenon of "Squid Game."