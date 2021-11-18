Fans Of Lupin Just Got Fantastic News

Netflix's international game has been strong in recent years, thanks to success stories like the French "Lupin." The captivating crime thriller both modernizes the classic stories of gentleman thief Arsene Lupin, and honors them by treating the original Lupin as an inspiration to the show — both behind the scenes and in-universe.

"Lupin" tells the tale of skilled thief, conman, and Arsene Lupin enthusiast Assane Diop, who models his own gentleman capers after the fictional character's adventures. However, his story is also a dark one, since virtually all of his crimes have one singular goal in mind: He intends to bring down Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), a rich businessman who's responsible for the unjust imprisonment and death of Assane's father. The two first seasons of "Lupin" are all about this singular quest for revenge, which consumes Assane so much that it tears his family apart and threatens to alienate his own son, Raoul (Etan Simon).

Thanks to a series of extremely daring plots, heists, and escapes, Assane — spoiler warning – is able to reconcile with his family and expose his enemy's misdeeds at the end of "Lupin" Part 2. With his story seemingly finished, some viewers might have been worried about the future of the series. Fortunately, there's no reason for concern, because fans of "Lupin" just got fantastic news.