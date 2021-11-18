Fans Of Lupin Just Got Fantastic News
Netflix's international game has been strong in recent years, thanks to success stories like the French "Lupin." The captivating crime thriller both modernizes the classic stories of gentleman thief Arsene Lupin, and honors them by treating the original Lupin as an inspiration to the show — both behind the scenes and in-universe.
"Lupin" tells the tale of skilled thief, conman, and Arsene Lupin enthusiast Assane Diop, who models his own gentleman capers after the fictional character's adventures. However, his story is also a dark one, since virtually all of his crimes have one singular goal in mind: He intends to bring down Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), a rich businessman who's responsible for the unjust imprisonment and death of Assane's father. The two first seasons of "Lupin" are all about this singular quest for revenge, which consumes Assane so much that it tears his family apart and threatens to alienate his own son, Raoul (Etan Simon).
Thanks to a series of extremely daring plots, heists, and escapes, Assane — spoiler warning – is able to reconcile with his family and expose his enemy's misdeeds at the end of "Lupin" Part 2. With his story seemingly finished, some viewers might have been worried about the future of the series. Fortunately, there's no reason for concern, because fans of "Lupin" just got fantastic news.
The third season of Lupin is underway
"Lupin" Season 3 is coming. In fact, they're shooting it right now. Netflix's Twitter account announced the news with a picture of the smiling, bearded Sy standing on what looks an awful lot like a rooftop, wearing very Lupin-like clothes. In the background, the city of Paris unfolds, blurry yet immediately recognizable by the faraway outline of the Eiffel Tower. "Guess who's back and ready to steal the show?" the accompanying text read. "Lupin Part 3 is now in production!"
It's been known for a while that "Lupin" Season 3 is coming. A few weeks before Season 2 dropped in June 2021, "Lupin" fans got the best news ever when Omar Sy confirmed that there will be more where it came from. However, in a world of cancellations and last-minute pivots, it's easy for fans to not quite believe such statements until the cameras actually start rolling — which, it appears, has now happened. Now, fans of "Lupin" play the waiting game until we hear just when the third part of the story will premiere.