Dennis Haysbert Discusses His Favorite Movies Of All Time - Exclusive
Dennis Haysbert has a lengthy filmography to his name. His career dates back to the 1970s with a litany of roles in movies and TV shows alike. He broke out in a big way playing Pedro Cerrano in 1989's "Major League," and, a couple decades later, he was reintroduced to a whole new generation of cinephiles while assuming the role of President David Palmer on the thriller "24," for which he was nominated for a slew of awards throughout his time on the series.
Haysbert's latest effort is Hulu's "No Exit" in which he plays Ed, a veteran who finds himself stuck in a visitor center with a group of strangers in the midst of a snowstorm. Unbeknownst to him, there's a young girl trapped in one of the stranger's vans outside. Only Darby (Havana Rose Liu) knows initially, so she puts her own life on the line to have a chance at rescuing the child.
Haysbert reflected on his character in "No Exit" during an exclusive interview with Looper. He also took time to share some of his favorite movies of all time, and there are some definite greats among his picks.
'The Third Man' and 'In the Heat of the Night' are among his favorite films
When talking about Dennis Haysbert's favorite movies, it's clear he's a bonafide cinephile. He knows a good movie when he sees one — after all, he's starred in the likes of "Heat," "Waiting to Exhale," and "Far From Heaven." Haysbert has some all-time classics on his list, and he was kind enough to share them with Looper during a recent interview. As he said, "'The Third Man' [is] one of my favorites. 'The Young Lions' is one of my favorites ... Anything with Sidney Poitier. 'Guess Who's Coming To Dinner,' [and especially] 'In The Heat Of The Night.' That was inspirational and also a little scary. Didn't know what was going to happen to him after he slapped back Mr. Endicott, but it was something that I really enjoyed watching."
The late, great Sidney Poitier isn't the only actor Haysbert finds himself tuning into. He's also a big fan of Clint Eastwood, as he also mentioned, "I love all the Clint Eastwood westerns — 'The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly,' 'For A Few Dollars More,' the classics. 'Bad Day At Black Rock,' 'Spencer Tracy.'" Of course, this is only a small sampling of what Haysbert would consider the greats. He concluded by saying, "I'm sure if I had more time to think about it, I could think of probably two dozen more, but right now, those sit very high on my list."
