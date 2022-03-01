Timothy Spall Of The Last Bus Compares Peter Pettigrew's Harry Potter Ending In The Books And Movies - Exclusive

Peter Pettigrew's demise takes the cauldron cake for complicated, mildly ridiculous, albeit symbolic literature deaths. His "Harry Potter" book death is something of a pseudo redemption arc — because he owed Harry his life, after all. His sacrifice on Harry's behalf wasn't exactly a choice given that life debts have a magical component to them in the Potter universe. To add an extra layer to this magical red tape, the sentient hand that Voldemort gifted Pettigrew with black magic isn't keen on Pettigrew saving The Boy Who Lived — choice or no choice. Caring is a weakness in Voldy's eyes, as the magical dictator is void of all empathy and morals.

Peter strangles himself to death against his will to save the son of the best friends he all but killed himself, which is a poetic way to go for everyone's favorite rat. The movie, however, took a more comedic approach that bordered on "The Three Stooges" levels of slapstick comedy. Peter dies via an errant spell cast by Dobby that he meets with an "Ow" before toppling over. If they need a Fourth Stooge, Peter is their guy.

During an exclusive interview with Looper for his new film "The Last Bus," Peter Pettigrew actor Timothy Spall gave his thoughts about Peter's movie ending and the nuances between both the book and film versions.