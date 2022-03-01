The Criminal Minds Character You Likely Forgot Elle Fanning Played

Elle Fanning, born in 1998, has been showing up in film and television since 2001, when she played the two-year-old version of a character in the Sean Penn-starring drama "I Am Sam" (via IMDb). After consistently appearing in minor roles for the next few years, she began landing more prominent roles, such as "Super 8" and "We Bought a Zoo," both out in 2011, before landing the co-leading role as Sleeping Beauty in 2014's "Maleficent." From there, she continued racking up more films, such as with Nicolas Winding Refn's "The Neon Demon" in 2016 and Sophia Coppola's "The Beguiled" in 2017.

Most recently, Fanning has been portraying Empress Catherine II in Hulu's "The Great," which has earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Next, Fanning is portraying Michelle Carter, the real-life young woman convicted for involuntary manslaughter following her boyfriend's death, in Hulu's upcoming "The Girl from Plainville."

At this point, with 65 credits to her name, Fanning has racked up a ton of experience in her acting career, including plenty of smaller roles — especially from before she really began making a name for herself as a teen actor. Amongst these roles, Fanning appeared on "Criminal Minds" in a role that even the most ardent "Criminal Minds" fans — or most ardent Fanning fans — have likely forgotten all about. Read on to find out who Fanning played on the crime drama.