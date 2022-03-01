Did Odin Lie In Sylvie's Backstory On Loki?
The hit Disney+ series "Loki" depicts what each Loki variant has experienced in their past lives and how they've decided to deal with it. With many different versions of Loki floating around the MCU, they might not all share a similar background. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), for example, is a young girl when she is taken from her world by the Time Variance Authority. She's given a trial and determined to be a variant, which means she is sentenced to death. After some crafty Loki-esque maneuvers, she gets herself out of the situation and makes it her mission to take down the TVA because they took away her happy life.
In Season 1 Episode 3, fans learn that Sylvie and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) had very different upbringings. The main point of difference lies in their knowledge that they're not actually the children of Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Loki is an adult before he's told he's adopted; the shock of this late-in-life revelation sends him on a downward spiral. Sylvie, on the other hand, is told by Odin at a very young age that she's adopted and seems to be living a happy life until the TVA takes that away from her. This suggests that Sylvie's version of Odin was open and honest with her, while Loki's Odin was not. This main difference could be a reason Sylvie was considered a variant and Loki wasn't; it's also why Loki of the MCU became the villain he is today. But was Sylvie's Odin as honest as we're led to believe?
Was Odin toying with the truth?
In Season 1 Episode 4, a small detail might cast doubt on the idea that Odin treated Sylvie with more honesty and respect than Loki. In an article by ScreenRant, one eagle-eyed viewer noticed something interesting. While young Sylvie (Cailey Fleming) is playing in her room, viewers see her reenacting a battle. The wooden toys she uses are a Valkyrie, a dragon, and Fenris, Hela's massive wolf and favored attack animal. The interesting element of this moment is Fenris' presence, which, shown in battle with a Valkyrie, suggests Sylvie is playing out the Last Flight of the Valkyries.
During this epic battle in the Prime Universe, Thor and Loki's deranged sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), massacres all but one of the Valkyrie. But Sylvie isn't playing with a Hela figurine; instead, she's playing with a dragon toy. This could imply that Odin isn't as honest and open with her as we are led to believe. If he covered up the fact that Hela exists in the Prime timeline, completely shielding Loki and Thor from the knowledge of their sister, then what's to say he didn't hide that piece of information up in Sylvie's timeline as well by replacing Hela with a dragon? Perhaps Sylvie's relationship with her father isn't as idyllic as she'd have Loki believe — perhaps Odin omitted the same information in Sylvie's universe that led to the fall of Asgard in the main MCU timeline.