Did Odin Lie In Sylvie's Backstory On Loki?

The hit Disney+ series "Loki" depicts what each Loki variant has experienced in their past lives and how they've decided to deal with it. With many different versions of Loki floating around the MCU, they might not all share a similar background. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), for example, is a young girl when she is taken from her world by the Time Variance Authority. She's given a trial and determined to be a variant, which means she is sentenced to death. After some crafty Loki-esque maneuvers, she gets herself out of the situation and makes it her mission to take down the TVA because they took away her happy life.

In Season 1 Episode 3, fans learn that Sylvie and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) had very different upbringings. The main point of difference lies in their knowledge that they're not actually the children of Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Loki is an adult before he's told he's adopted; the shock of this late-in-life revelation sends him on a downward spiral. Sylvie, on the other hand, is told by Odin at a very young age that she's adopted and seems to be living a happy life until the TVA takes that away from her. This suggests that Sylvie's version of Odin was open and honest with her, while Loki's Odin was not. This main difference could be a reason Sylvie was considered a variant and Loki wasn't; it's also why Loki of the MCU became the villain he is today. But was Sylvie's Odin as honest as we're led to believe?