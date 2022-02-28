Is 1883 Actually A Limited Series?
The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has, over the course of its four seasons, grown in popularity as more viewers have gotten invested in the story of the Dutton family and their fight to preserve their ranch in Montana.
Series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who also wrote the films "Wind River" and "Hell Or High Water," recently expanded the world of "Yellowstone" with a new series, titled "1883," which followed the ancestors of the present-day Dutton family as they made their way across the frontier in search of a new home. The series, which proceeded to set viewing records of its own, boasts an ensemble cast that included Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May.
With the show's 1st season having recently wrapped up, Sheridan spoke about his upcoming storytelling plans, and in the process, had some revealing things to say about the story told on "1883" so far, and whether or not it may turn out to be a limited series.
Sheridan feels he's told the story he wanted to tell in Season 1
In an interview with Deadline, Taylor Sheridan spoke about feeling satisfied with the story he told in "1883," seemingly uninterested in revisiting the characters after this season.
"I'm not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn't. I'd rather you imagine it, and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives. You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did seem them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that's what I cared to explore," Sheridan said. "For me, as a storyteller it feels close ended. I'm going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then."
Sheridan proceeded to confirm the interviewer's follow-up question that moving to a different era would mean telling a story unconnected to previous events depicted on the show. "I don't think of any of these as spinoffs, but rather as complete stories that have common roots. My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone, and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer." Sheridan said.
With Paramount+ already having ordered additional episodes, it'll be interesting to see what story Sheridan chooses to craft going forward.