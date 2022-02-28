Is 1883 Actually A Limited Series?

The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has, over the course of its four seasons, grown in popularity as more viewers have gotten invested in the story of the Dutton family and their fight to preserve their ranch in Montana.

Series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who also wrote the films "Wind River" and "Hell Or High Water," recently expanded the world of "Yellowstone" with a new series, titled "1883," which followed the ancestors of the present-day Dutton family as they made their way across the frontier in search of a new home. The series, which proceeded to set viewing records of its own, boasts an ensemble cast that included Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May.

With the show's 1st season having recently wrapped up, Sheridan spoke about his upcoming storytelling plans, and in the process, had some revealing things to say about the story told on "1883" so far, and whether or not it may turn out to be a limited series.